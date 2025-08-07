Miranda Lambert Has Taken Up Golf To Spend More Time With Her Husband

It’s full swing ahead for Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan! Carving out that quality time with her husband despite a busy schedule is so important!
Brendan loves to golf so she decided to learn how to play to really enjoy that quality time together - “My husband loves golf, and it’s been a really fun way for us to spend time together..." -Miranda Lambert
She is out on the road right now with Morgan Wallen so they have been able to travel and play different golf courses throughout the U.S - plus, Morgan loves to golf too! “We’ve found time to escape between shows and go to different courses in the cities we’re in...It’s been a nice way to carve out time together when life is on the go.” -Miranda Lambert