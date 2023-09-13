Mira Sorvino reveals she's dancing in honor of her late dad on 'DWTS' season 32

Mira Sorvino said she'll be dancing in honor of her late father, Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino, on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

The Romy and Michele's High School Reunion actress, 55, opened up to Good Morning America with a sweet recollection of her famous dad, who died in July 2022 at the age of 83, which she said inspired her to sign up for the show despite feeling both "excitement and fear."

"We used to watch all the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and Gene Kelly movies together," she said. "That was such a fond memory I have, and so getting to do the ballroom portion, you know, the more elegant dances or the movie-type dances, it's kind of for him."

In addition to her dad, the Oscar winner said she's dancing for herself, as well as for "my girls," referencing her daughters Mattea and Lucia.

"I'm dancing for myself because it was a dream of mine since I was a kid to be a real dancer," she noted. "I love dancing, but I'm not really a dancer, so this is like this little visit to Dancing Land."

As for her daughters, Sorvino said Mattea is an "incredible dancer" in her own right and Lucia "loves dancing too."

Sorvino also has two sons, Holden and Johnny, whom she shares with husband Christopher Backus.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 premieres September 26 on ABC and Disney+.

