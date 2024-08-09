Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan recounts the duo's tragic story in 'Girl You Know It's True'

What's the truth behind the Milli Vanilli lip-synching scandal of the late '80s/early '90s? The new movie Girl You Know It's True, opening in select theaters across the country and available on digital and on-demand platforms on Aug. 9, takes us behind the scenes and into the lives of frontmen Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, producer/mastermind Frank Farian, the label executives at Arista Music and more.

After admitting to not singing on the hits that made them famous and won them a Grammy, Rob and Fab were chased out of the industry. While Fab was able to weather the storm psychologically, Rob was not. He slipped further into addiction, dying of an overdose in 1998.

Fab tells ABC Audio the emotions of what happened are still near the surface, as evidenced by what happened at a recent screening of the film in San Francisco.

"I was doing a Q&A. And as I was talking, I was reliving this scene in the movie of Rob. And bro, I broke out. Like I was talking and suddenly I'm crying, like, 'Oh my God.' And it just happened in 20 seconds."

"Rob paid a price with his life ... I had the strength and resilience to go through this gauntlet and come out stronger," says Fab, but the others involved "continued to go on about their business, there was no consequences for them."

Looking back, Morvan says he'd "get us in the studio while Frank was sleeping [and] change those voices ... and then we'd be good. I would have saved myself and Rob the pain of being called ... not talented, can't sing. Because I've had to deal with that my whole professional life as an artist."

