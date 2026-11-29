Mike Love attends the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Mike Love, who co-founded The Beach Boys, helping define an iconic '60s California pop sound and writing some of the group's most iconic hits, has died. He was 85.

His death was confirmed by a spokesperson.

"With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family," the statement said. "An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans."

No cause of death was provided.

The band was founded in 1961 by Love, the brothers Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, and friend Al Jardine.

Love, who served as a vocalist and frontman with the group, is also credited with co-writing many of their signature songs, including "Surfin'"; "Fun, Fun, Fun"; "California Girls" and "Good Vibrations."

Love and the other members of the group were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Nominated for a Grammy Award five times, the band received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

In 2025, Love was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, where actor and musician John Stamos performed alongside him.

In a post on Facebook, Stamos said: "Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that. I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much. Mike Love Unfinished by me."

Fellow founding band member, singer-songwriter Brian Wilson, died in June 2025 at 82.

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