Megan Moroney answers rapid-fire questions

We learned some fun facts about our girl, Megan Moroney - she was answered a series of rapid fire questions from Cosmopolitan and was only given 30 seconds to flip through the cards.
Would she rather date a hockey player or a cowboy? Hockey Player
Who’s closet would she raid? Dolly’s
What emoji does she overuse? Tired-eyes emoji
What was the last internet rabbit hole she went down? How doodles can change hand color over time
Biggest dating red flag? Have to pay for a date
Her hidden talent? She can sign the entire alphabet
Watch the full interview HERE.