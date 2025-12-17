Meg Ryan shares tribute to Rob Reiner: 'Oh how we will miss this man'

Special guests Rob Reiner, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal attend the 30th anniversary screening of 'When Harry Met Sally…' during the opening night at the 2019 10th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 11, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

Meg Ryan has shared a tribute to the late Rob Reiner.

The actress, who starred in Rob Reiner's classic 1989 romantic comedy film When Harry Met Sally... and co-starred alongside him in 1993's Sleepless in Seattle, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a tribute to the director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were found stabbed to death in their home in California on Sunday.

Ryan posted a black-and-white photo of herself dancing with Rob Reiner alongside a lengthy caption.

"Oh how we will miss this man," Ryan wrote. "Thank you, Rob and Michelle [sic], for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country."

The actress continued, writing that she has "to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised."

"I don’t know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace," Ryan wrote.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead with stab wounds on Sunday in their Los Angeles home.

The couple's son Nick Reiner is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with the special circumstance of multiple murders, for allegedly stabbing his parents to death on Sunday, according to prosecutors.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally... and married in 1989. They shared three children, Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner and Nick Reiner.

Romy Reiner is the one who found her parents' bodies in their Brentwood home on Sunday, sources told ABC News.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner with his first wife, Penny Marshall.

