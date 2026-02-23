Meet the men competing for Taylor Frankie Paul's heart on 'The Bachelorette'

Taylor Frankie Paul has opened the book of more men.
ABC has announced the 22 contestants who will compete for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star's heart on season 22 of The Bachelorette.
Among the men competing are a cowboy, an ocean lifeguard, a former pro baseball player and a physical therapist.
"I'm not a by the book kind of girl, but I'm ready to start my next more-men chapter," Paul said in a promo for the upcoming season released on Sunday. "This journey is a page turner."
The Bachelorette premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
A special preview of the upcoming season, called The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, will debut on ABC and Hulu immediately after the Oscars live telecast on March 15.
Here's a look at the 22 men Paul will meet on her journey to find love:
Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah
Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, California
Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, South Dakota
Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tennessee
Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, California
Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee
Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, California
Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, California
Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, New York
Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah
Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Florida
Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah
Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, New York
Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, New York
Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Indiana
Michael Baba, 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, California
Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, New Jersey
Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, South Carolina
Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas
Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, California
Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Georgia
Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, California
