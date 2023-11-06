Mark Walhberg's an assassin dad on a road trip in the trailer to Apple TV+'s action comedy 'The Family Plan'

Mark Wahlberg plays a suburban dad whose past as an assassin catches up to him in the trailer to Apple TV+'s upcoming action comedy The Family Plan.

When a hitman interrupts a baby-toting Dan Morgan while he's on a diaper run, he realizes his cover is blown — and takes his wife (Mission: Impossible player Michelle Monaghan) and their kids on the run, under the guise of a family road trip to Vegas.

The streamer teases, "Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity."

However, his wife quickly gets wind that her husband is "James Bond in a minivan" as Wahlberg is seen trading blows and gunfire with a team of elite assassins on their trail all the way to Sin City.

"I need to be that guy one more time for us," he tells her.

The movie hits Apple TV+ December 15.

