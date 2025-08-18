Mandy Moore to reteam with 'This Is Us' creator on new Hulu series

Mandy Moore attends The 85th Annual Peabody Awards on June 1, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Mandy Moore is reteaming with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

The actress has been cast in the upcoming, untitled football-centered project Fogelman is creating for Hulu, ABC Audio has confirmed.
While specifics are being kept under wraps, Moore will play Lauren in the series. Lauren is daughter and heir apparent of Hank, who will be played by William H. Macy.
Christopher Meloni is also set to star in the show. While there is no logline as of yet, the series is described to be a sprawling, generational family drama set inside the world of the NFL.

Moore starred as Rebecca Pearson in all six seasons of This Is Us, for which she earned Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations. She recently wrapped production on the upcoming comedy film The Breadwinner, where she stars opposite Nate Bargatze.

This upcoming new drama series is the second Fogelman has created since This Is Us ended in May 2022. He also created the Hulu series Paradise, which premiered in January and stars fellow This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

