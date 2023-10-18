Luke Combs rocks a custom-made kilt during his show in Scotland

Luke Combs FILE: Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Luke Combs honored his Scottish heritage by rocking a custom-made kilt during his encore performance at his recent show in Scotland on Monday (October 16th).

“Scotland y’all have time for one more song tonight?” Luke asked. “Well listen, we have three and a half minutes together. I don’t know when I’m going to be back, but I’m gonna be back I promise you that… I want everything you got for the next three and a half minutes. My name is Luke Combs until next time, I love you baby, come on!”

Luke performed his hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart” while wearing the kilt.