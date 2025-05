NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 11: Luke Combs performs onstage for a songwriter round at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on July 11, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Luke Combs revealed why he is doing less shows this year than he ever has.

“We’re only doing festivals this year,” Luke said. “We got 20-something shows this year. I’ve already done 10 of them. I got 14 more shows for the rest of the whole year. I want to be home with my kids. I want to see my kids grow up and I want them to know that they’re important to me.”