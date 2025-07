Luke Combs new video for “Back in the Saddle” features some racing legends

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: Singer Luke Combs performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Not only is the new single from Luke Combs called “Back in the Saddle” amazing, the music video for it is equally as great!

Luke features not one, but two racing legends in the video for his new song, which just dropped today. The video is set at Tri-County Motor Speedway in Granite Falls, NC and it features Dale Jr. and Richard Perry.

Check it out! I have a feeling this could be Luke’s 20th #1!