Luke Combs joins Willie Nelson as only artists to replace themselves at #1 on country radio

Luke Combs made history with his 18th number one hit, “Where The Wild Things Are,” by joining Willie Nelson as the only artists to replace themselves at the top spot on country radio. Willie accomplished this two different times in 1976 and 1982.
Luke previously topped the charts joining Riley Green on “Different ‘Round Here” before replacing himself.
.@lukecombs is officially the first artist this century to replace himself at #1 on US Country Radio (Mediabase).— U.S. Radio Updater (@USRadioUpdater) February 18, 2024
He joins @WillieNelson as the only other artist to achieve the feat. Willie replaced himself on 2 separate occasions in 1976 & 1982 (via @HUFF). pic.twitter.com/UrwEdp2Z8Z