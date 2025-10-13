Luke Combs & Bailey Zimmerman Are Performing On ESPN’s College GameDay This Weekend

Luke Combs & Bailey Zimmerman (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

ESPN’s College GameDay is headed Athens, GA this weekend as the Dawgs will host the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, October 18th and...Luke Combs & Bailey Zimmerman will be performing LIVE!

This will be College GameDays 11th trip to Athens - it all kicks off Saturday morning at 9AM to 12PM on ESPN, ESPNU, and Disney+!

