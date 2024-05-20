Luke Combs approves of the use of A.I. in new Randy Travis song: “It sounds incredible”

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Woody

In a recent interview with The Boot, Luke Combs was asked about the use of artificial intelligence to make the new Randy Travis song, “Where That Came From.”

“I think that’s the best used case scenario for what it has the potential to do. I think it does open the door for, ya know, some things that wouldn’t be used in the best way, but I think that is the best version of something that it can be used for. I was super excited to hear that. It sounds incredible. But, yea, it is, I think a razor’s edge for sure.”


On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!