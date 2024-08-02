Luke Bryan shares emotional story before his tribute to Toby Keith

The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Artist Luke Bryan performs during The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge at Globe Life Field on March 08, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Teton Ridge) (Al Bello/Getty Images for Teton Ridge)

Earlier this week, several of your favorite country artists got together to pay tribute to one of the greatest country legends of our time: Mr. Toby Keith.

Luke Bryan came out on stage and before he performed “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” he shared a personal story with the fans...

The Toby Keith tribute will air on on August 28th at 8pm on NBC with performances from Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and many more.