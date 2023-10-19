'Loki' season 2 director talks Loki's "dark side" and teases Thursday's third episode gets "crazy"

The third episode of Loki's second season drops Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, and director Dan DeLeeuw [deh-LOO] tells ABC Audio that fans better strap in.

"Well, I'd say you don't want any spoilers, but I think the best way to say it is that episode two is the calm before the storm," he says with a laugh. "Things start getting a little crazy after episode two."

Last week's episode, "Breaking Bad," delved deeply into the nature of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, Loki, with an exploration of whether or not the guy who brought an alien army to New York City is really a bad guy or a good guy who does bad things.

"You know, he is someone that's not like Thanos," MCU veteran DeLeeuw says.

"Thanos is a true believer. I'm going eliminate half [of the world's population] — it's 'I'm right, you're wrong, you don’t know what you’re talking about," he continues. "And I think Loki, you know, had the capacity to question ... It's like, 'Am I doing the wrong thing selling my brother [Thor] out? I'm going to do it anyway.'"

DeLeeuw adds, "You know, him being on this journey and being broken down in the first season and now being able to build himself back up, he's thinking, 'OK, I can accept the dark side. Just because I do ... evil things, doesn't make me evil.' And to Loki that makes sense, I suppose."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

