Living with Deadpool? Ryan Reynolds is America’s preferred roommate

While we doubt most people would want to live with Deadpool, a new report finds that many wouldn’t mind shacking up with the vigilante superhero’s portrayer, Ryan Reynolds.

According to a new survey by Zillow, Reynolds is America's preferred roommate, with 17% of those polled wanting to live with him. The actor actually beat out his good friend Taylor Swift for the top spot, with Tay only earning 14% of the vote.

Zendaya lands at three on the list, although she is the top roomie choice for Gen Z, followed by Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Timothée Chalamet, Chappell Roan and Glen Powell.

When it comes to sports figures, gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles is the preferred roommate. Comedian Drew Desbordes aka Druski is the top influencer people would want to live with.

But when it comes to roommates, most people have not had the best experience living with one.

Zillow's survey finds that while 81% of people have lived with a roommate at one time, 93% say the person they lived with had at least one annoying habit, with 28% saying the most annoying habit is "not helping clean."

