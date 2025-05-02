'Little House on the Prairie' ﻿Netflix adaptation finds its main cast

The upcoming Little House on the Prairie remake has found its stars.

Netflix has announced that Alice Halsey has been cast as Laura Ingalls in its adaptation of the beloved books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Also cast in the series are Luke Bracey as patriarch Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as loving mother Caroline Ingalls and Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, the older sister and polar opposite to sister Laura.

Wilder's books were previously adapted into a TV series that premiered in 1974 and ran for nearly a decade.

This new adaptation transforms Wilder's semi-autobiographical books into a show that is "part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West," according to Netflix. It will offer "a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier."

Rebecca Sonnenshine will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the new series. Sonnenshine says she is a lifelong fan of the books.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” Sonnenshine said. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Netflix's vice president of drama series, Jinny Howe, says the streamer is excited to take on this classic story.

“Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” Howe said. “Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

