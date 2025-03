LISTEN: Morgan Wallen releases “I’m A Little Crazy” and “Just In Case”

Morgan Wallen performs during the first day of the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Morgan Wallen released two more songs - “I’m A Little Crazy” and “Just In Case” - from his upcoming album I’m The Problem today (March 21).

I’m The Problem will feature 37 total tracks and will be released on May 16th.