LIST: Here’s every classic rock act who is not currently touring in 2026

A lot of bands are hitting the road in 2026. Some, like Journey allegedly for the last time. The clock runs out for all of us sooner or later so the chance see your favorites may be limited. Billy Joel hasn’t made any announcements about touring again after health issues last year and even though Aerosmith has recorded they are also staying in retirement.

Here is the list from Ultimate Classic Rock of artists who are surprisingly NOT hitting the road:

Aerosmith

Alice in Chains

Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Bad Company

Billy Joel

Blondie

Boston

Bruce Springsteen

David Gilmour

Dead and Company

Donald Fagen

Doobie Brothers

The Faces

Fleetwood Mac

The Go-Gos

Jackson Browne

John Mellencamp

The Moody Blues

Paul McCartney

Pearl Jam

Peter Frampton

Peter Gabriel

Pretenders

River Advent Calendar 2023

Queen + Adam Lambert

Radiohead

Rolling Stones

Roxy Music

Steve Miller Band

Steve Winwood

Todd Rundgren

U2