Lisa Kudrow thanks Matthew Perry for grace, love and laughter

Hours after her former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer opened up about the loss of Matthew Perry, the remaining main cast member, Lisa Kudrow, took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

Including a throwback picture of her and Perry, Kudrow began, "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."

Kudrow continued, "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"

Hinting at Perry's yearslong struggle with addiction, she commented, "Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant."

TV's Phoebe Buffay added, "Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

Aniston, Kudrow and Schwimmer's tributes come a day after Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox shared touching and heartfelt posts of their own honoring Perry.

On October 30, the Friends cast issued a joint statement about losing Perry, two days after he was found dead at his Los Angeles home.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.