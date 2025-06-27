Lisa Kudrow comedy 'The Comeback' coming back for third, final season

The Comeback is making a comeback.

HBO has renewed the Lisa Kudrow-starring comedy series for a third and final season.

The renewal announcement comes 20 years after the first season of the beloved HBO show debuted in 2005 and 10 years after season 2.

Michael Patrick King, the show's creator, is reuniting with Kudrow for the third and final chapter in Valerie Cherish's story. They both will also executive produce the season. Other returning series regulars include Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young.

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” Kudrow and King said in a press release.

Max also released an official video announcement celebrating the upcoming season 3.

"This is the last one. All right? Last time. Never doing this again," Kudrow says in character as Valerie Cherish. "Well, I've got a new show. How's that? And I'm so excited about it."

A person off-screen tells her to read the line again, this time more excited. She ends up reading the line several times, before she gets upset and storms off the set.

"You know what, I'm not fooling around anymore," she says as she walks away.

Amy Gravitt, the executive vice president of HBO and Max comedy programming, called the character of Valerie Cherish a survivor.

"On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO and we can’t wait to see that,” Gravitt said.

Season 3 of The Comeback will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2026. It begins production this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.