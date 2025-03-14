Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis swap bodies again in 'Freakier Friday' trailer

It's about to get freakier.

Disney has released the teaser trailer for Freakier Friday, its sequel to the 2003 live-action comedy film Freaky Friday.

The film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 8, stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who reprise their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

The duo switch bodies again in this new film, now decades after the first go-around, but there's a new multigenerational twist. Lohan's Anna now has a daughter of her own, along with a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

As they navigate the challenges of merging two families together, the teaser trailer also reveals that this time around there's a four-way body swap between Anna, Tess, Anna's daughter and Anna's stepdaughter.

"Oh, that's interesting. Your lifelines, it's like they've intersected before. You've walked in each other's path," a character played by Vanessa Bayer tells Anna and Tess in the trailer. "You learned a lesson. A lesson that may serve you again."

Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao are all reprising their roles from the first film.

Joining them are new cast members Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters.

The first Freaky Friday film was based on the 1972 Mary Rodgers novel of the same name.

Nisha Ganatra directs Freakier Friday, from a script written by Jordan Weiss.

