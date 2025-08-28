LET’S GO GIRLS: Vote for your favorite Shania Twain songs

August 28th is Shania Twain’s birthday, and we want to know what your favorite Shania songs are

PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Shania Twain performs during the opening ceremony on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

If you can believe it, Shania Twain turns 61 today (August 28th), and on her birthday, we are celebrating by looking back at her biggest hits and letting you tell us what your favorite Shania songs are.

She’s still the one - View photos of Shania through the years

0 of 74

Watch all of Shania Twain’s greatest music videos below

What songs did you rank in your top 5? Share your results on social media and leave us a comment below telling us if there are any Shania songs you’d add to our list.

