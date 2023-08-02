Leah Remini suing the Church of Scientology

On Wednesday, August 2, former King of Queens star Leah Remini filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against those behind her former religion, the Church of Scientology.

According to an announcement, Remini is alleging "mob-style operations and attacks on her and other alleged victims and survivors of the Church of Scientology and their advocates."

The lawsuit reportedly "seeks to require Scientology, and any entity it controls ... to cease and desist its alleged practice of harassment, defamation, and other unlawful conduct against anyone who Scientology has labeled as an 'enemy.'"

The actress and producer behind the Emmy-winning A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is seeking punitive and compensatory damages for what she claims was damage done to her career by speaking out about the church founded by novelist L. Ron Hubbard.

"For 17 years, Scientology and [leader] David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career," Remini commented. "I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last."

