LAPD makes a pair of arrests in Ian Ziering assault case

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division have announced the arrests of two suspects allegedly involved in the assault of 90210 actor Ian Ziering and the vandalism of his car.

As reported, the actor was involved in a physical altercation with four to five members of a minibike gang on Hollywood Boulevard on December 31, 2023. His 10-year-old daughter was in the car at the time the actor tangled with multiple assailants, which was caught on video.

Using multiple videos of the incident, investigators arrested two suspects.

The LAPD announced 20-year-old Jacob Esteban Hernandez and 40-year-old Angie Teresa Guizar were arrested; Hernandez was booked for felony vandalism, with bail set at $50,000; Guizar was booked for assault with a deadly weapon. Her was set at $30,000.

After the incident, Ziering posted a lengthy statement to Instagram, saying it "left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

He added, "This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

