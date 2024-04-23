LaKeith Stanfield heads to 'El Paso' video game adaptation, and more

Judas and the Black Messiah star LaKeith Stanfield is teaming up with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, producer of the GI Joe and Transformers movies, for a film adaptation of the video game El Paso, Elsewhere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Stanfield is co-producing the film and is also in talks to star. The game follows vampire hunter James Savage, currently chasing down his girlfriend, Janet aka Draculae, who wants to bring the world to an end. The film, per producers, explores James' personal story in more depth ...

Psych's Dulé Hill and Expats actress Sarayu Blue have been tapped for recurring roles opposite Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass in a new Hulu series tentatively titled Orphan, according to Deadline. The eight-episode limited series, executive produced by Pompeo, follows Midwestern couple Michael and Kristine Barnett, played respectively by Duplass and Pompeo, who adopt a girl with a rare form of dwarfism, but begin to question whether she's who she says she is. Hill will play a detective investigating allegations against the Barnetts. Blue will portray the parent of one of the kids at Kristine's day care center ...

Tramell Tillman, best known for his role in the Apple+ series Severance, has signed on for a role in the eighth Mission Impossible movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tillman, along with fellow franchise newcomers Katy O'Brian, Nick Offerman and Hannah Waddingham, will join Mission Impossible vets Henry Czerny, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby. Plot details have not been revealed ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.