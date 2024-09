Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on July 13, 2024 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CTAOP)

Cheers to our girl Lainey Wilson! She joined Jimmy Fallon to talk her new album ‘Whirlwind’, performing in Walmart, playing Hannah Montana, and so much more.

Check out her pre-show ritual and the full interview below.