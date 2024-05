CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (DANIELLE DEL VALLE/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson is adding bar owner to her already impressive resume!

According to Nashville Business Journal, Lainey will be joining Miranda Lambert as the only two women to own a bar on Nashville’s Broadway Street. Lainey is set to open her bar in the former location of Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House. FGL House opened in the summer of 2017 and closed over the weekend.

The opening date and other details of the bar are still unknown.