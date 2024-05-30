Lainey Wilson says ‘Yellowstone’ helped catapult her music career in new documentary

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (DANIELLE DEL VALLE/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest stars in country music right now and she says appearing on the hit TV show, Yellowstone. helped her get there.

“Appearing on Yellowstone put a face to a name,” Lainey said in Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country, which premiered on Wednesday, May 29. “I mean, I had never acted a day in my life, but when somebody like Taylor Sheridan calls you and asks you, ‘Do you wanna be a part of my show?’ It made me feel like, ‘Wow, he sees something in me I’ve never seen in myself.’ It was one of the most important things for my self-esteem.”

Lainey played the character Abby in the first half of season 5.

You can watch Lainey’s new documentary Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country now on Hulu!