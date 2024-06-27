Lainey Wilson & More to Perform at Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Caitlin Fisher

With Independence Day right around the corner, performers have been announced for the 48th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show!

Lainey Wilson will be taking the stage along with country duo, The War and Treaty, as well as Luis Fonsi and Tanner Adell for the the 25-minute performance wrapped up by a grand firework show!

Country singer, Mickey Guyton is set to cohost the special with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will air on Thursday, July 4 at 7 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock with an encore presentation airing on NBC at 9 p.m. CT.

