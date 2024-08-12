Lainey Wilson Has Full Circle Moment When Honoring Miley Cyrus At Disney Legends Ceremony

Many people don’t know this but before Lainey became a superstar, she was a Hannah Montana impersonator for little girls’ birthday parties. So, for her to get up on stage at the Disney Legends Ceremony and sing “Best of Both Worlds,” a song she has sung so many times in much smaller settings, for Miley Cyrus herself, was pretty huge. She posted the video to her Instagram with a collage of photos of her and Miley with the capiton “I got the best of both worlds that’s for sure🌎 From performing as Hannah Montana on flat bed trailers at birthday parties to honoring the legend herself…now that right there is what ya call a full circle moment. @mileycyrus you’re such an inspiration. Thank you for letting me honor you. Still pinching myself about last night. 🕺 🪩” ... The two definitely resemble each other!