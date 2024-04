Female Artist of the Year nominee AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson continues her hot streak as she announced late last week that she will be opening for The Rolling Stones at their show in Chicago this summer!

“Can’t believe I get to say I am playing a show with these LEGENDS. Holy smokes y’all…” Lainey captioned her post.