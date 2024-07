CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson’s 5th album is on the way and she promises this will be her best work yet! It’s called “Whirlwind” and you’ll be able to get your hands on it on August 23rd.

One of the most anticipated tracks fans are looking forward to is a song called “Good Horses” featuring Miranda Lambert and we got a little taste of it for y’all!