LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert predicts Post Malone will play Super Bowl Halftime Show

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone headline a very collaborative Country Music Association Awards

We just started week 2 of the NFL season and the S

uper Bowl Halftime Show predictions are already coming in from fans, and even players.

LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was asked in a recent interview who he thought would perform during the Super Bowl.

Herbert predicted Post Malone will take the stage on February 8th in Santa Clara, California at the Super Bowl!