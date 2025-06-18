Kristine Frøseth teases upcoming betrayal, Leighton Meester in 'The Buccaneers' season 2

(SPOILER ALERT) Everyone's favorite fun-loving American girls are back in season 2 of The Buccaneers.

The status quo has shifted in the premiere episode, which debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Nan, played by Kristine Frøseth, is now the Duchess of Tintagel through her marriage to Theo (Guy Remmers). Meanwhile, her mother, Mrs. St. George, played by Christina Hendricks, is surprised by the arrival of Nell, played by Leighton Meester.

It was a shock to fans that Nell turns out to not only be Nan's birth mother, but Mrs. St. George's sister, too.

"We were really excited that she was joining the cast. I think there was a lot of excitement about that and she was just fantastic," Hendricks said of Meester. "She was a fan of the show. She really enjoyed it. And so she came ready to work with lots of really wonderful insight of her character that helped bring out things that helped us discover some more things about our characters."

As for what fans can expect going forward, Frøseth notes that in season 2, Nan "is definitely a bit more isolated from" her friends.

"There's a lot of betrayal and lies and people following their hearts, and it's very complicated and complex," Frøseth said. "It really goes to show, I mean, friendships are complicated, life is complicated, love is complicated, and the show does a good job of showing all sides to it."

What, in particular, makes it all so complicated? Frøseth teases a particular incident of betrayal between Nan and one of her best friends.

"I was definitely very surprised to see that one of the girls in the friend group does what she does," Frøseth said. "I'm curious to see how that unravels."

