Kourtney Kardashian welcomes son with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed a son, a source close to the situation confirmed to ABC News.

The couple, who married in 2022, first announced the pregnancy in June at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, with Kardashian holding up a sign in the audience that read "Travis I'm pregnant." In a video of the moment Kardashian shared to Instagram, the drummer leaves the stage to give her a celebratory kiss.

On Sept. 1, Blink-182 postponed the band's European tour dates due to an "urgent family matter" for Barker. Nearly a week later, on Sept. 6, Kardashian revealed on Instagram that she underwent "urgent fetal surgery" to save their baby.

In her post, Kardashian said she had "a whole new understanding and respect for mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," adding, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

In an interview with Vogue on Oct. 17, Kardashian credited an ultrasound for catching the issue with her baby that required surgery.

"It was terrifying," she said of the experience. "After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."

The couple's newest arrival comes after a lengthy in vitro fertilization journey.

Kardashian is also mom to three children she shares with former partner Scott Disick: sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope.

Barker shares three children with ex-partner Shanna Moakler: son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana, who is Moakler's child with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

