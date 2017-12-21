Now Playing
Posted: December 21, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 4-23

KKYX Week of 4/23:

Mon-Fri 7:12am

San Antonio Missions Baseball $1 Night 5/10

Win a family four-pack of tickets when the San Antonio Missions become the Flying Chanclas and take on the Frisco Roughriders on Thursday, May 10th at Nelson Wolff Stadium! It’s Dollar Night with Dollar Beer, Dollar Soda and Dollar Hot Dogs!

Tickets and more information available at SAMissions.com!

 

KKYX WEB/APP Contest: Pure Prairie League @ Brauntex Theatre 5/11!

Register on the KKYX app or online for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Pure Prairie League at the Brauntex Theater in New Braunfels on Friday, May 11th!

 

