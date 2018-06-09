Now Playing
Posted: June 09, 2018

KKYX Giveaways Week of June 11, 2018

Mon-Fri 7:12am Tracy Byrd (& Ricochet) @ Stockdale Watermelon Jubilee 6/15
Win a pair of tickets to see Tracy Byrd and Ricochet at the Stockdale Watermelon Jubilee on Friday, June 15th! 

KKYX-Files @ 7:23am Mon-FriOutlaws and Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ‘70’s 
Win a Swag Bag from the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s latest exhibit: Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ‘70’s. The 2-CD set features Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, Willie Nelson, Gary P. Nunn and many more! 

Mon-Thur 8:12am Larry Joe Taylor @ Gruene Hall 6/15
Win a pair of tickets to Larry Joe Taylor at Gruene Hall on Friday, June 15th! 
Tickets on-sale now at gruenehall.com

