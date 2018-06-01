Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends

Posted: June 01, 2018

KKYX Giveaways Week of June 4, 2018

Comments

KKYX Week of 6/4:

Mon-Fri 7:12am - Steve Wariner @ River Road Ice House 6/9
Win a pair of tickets to see Steve Wariner at River Road Ice House in New Braunfels on Saturday, June 9th!
Tickets available now at riverroadicehouse.com!

KKYX-Files @ 7:23am Mon-Fri - Outlaws and Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ‘70’s 
Win a Swag Bag from the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s latest exhibit: Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ‘70’s. The 2-CD set features Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, Willie Nelson, Gary P. Nunn and many more! 

Mon-Thur 8:12am - Shania Twain @ Frank Erwin Center 6/7
Win a pair of tickets to see Shania Twain at the Frank Erwin Center on Thursday, June 7th, for the Shania Now Tour! Tickets on sale now, more information available at ShaniaTwain.com!

Mon-Fri 9:12am - Tracy Byrd (& Ricochet) @ Stockdale Watermelon Jubilee 6/15
Win a pair of tickets to see Tracy Byrd and Ricochet at the Stockdale Watermelon Jubilee on Friday, June 15th! 

KKYX WEB/APP Contest: The Bacon Brothers @ Gruene Hall 6/7!
Register on the KKYX app or online for your shot at a pair of tickets to see The Bacon Brothers at Gruene Hall on Thursday, June 7th! 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation