Kim Kardashian doesn't talk Taylor diss track on 'Kimmel', talks about once being Madonna's dog walker

While Jimmy Kimmel made a reference to The Tortured Poets Department during Monday night's monologue, he didn't talk about Taylor Swift's purported diss track with its purported target -- and his guest -- Kim Kardashian.

In Taylor's now-viral hit "thanK you aIMee," thanks to its unusual capitalization, Swifties quickly deduced the "spray-tanned" high school bully Taylor was singing about was Kim.

In fact, Kim's Instagram is still being spammed by Swifites referencing the song, including replies like, "Finally someone stood up to Aimee."

On Kimmel, the Kardashian kerfuffle was avoided, with her insisting "Life is good."

Instead, Kim reminisced about growing up next to Madonna when Kim was "7 or 8 years old."

"Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school in exchange for her jewelry," the American Horror Story: Delicate star revealed.

Kim added, "She was transitioning out of the like '80s neon phase, and so one day she just ... handed us a shoebox of these like neon bracelets, and Kourtney and I went to school and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, I love your bracelets,' and we were like, 'Thanks, Madonna gave them to us,' and they were like, 'No.'"

Sadly, Kim said, they didn't keep any of the bracelets.

Jimmy was in the mood to talk about Madonna, showing footage of his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez joining her onstage during her Celebration Tour's stop in Mexico City last weekend, where he took part in the concert's "Vogue" scene.

