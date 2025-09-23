From kilts to cocktails: 'Outlander' star Sam Heughan mixes it up with 'The Cocktail Diaries'

The whisky often flows on the long-running Starz series Outlander, and that love of a dram carries over into star Sam Heughan's real life.

The Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser on the series, founded his own spirits brand, Sassenach Spirits, and is now releasing a cocktail book about his passion called The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure.

The book contains recipes from simple to complex, and features anecdotes from Heughan’s life and travels. There are even some cocktails that would get Jamie Fraser’s stamp of approval.

"Jamie Fraser obviously is a Scotsman through and through, and he even has his own whisky in the Outlander series, the Jamie Fraser Special," he says. "And I would say the Rob Roy or the Bobby Burns [would be his favorite]."

With the eighth and final season of Outlander set to premiere next year, Heughan says he has plans for a celebration event and a special release from his spirits brand. "There might be even a special cocktail as well," he says. "I'll have to think of one."

He’s also been thinking of ways to take his business to the next level, hinting that opening his own bar would be “a dream.” In the meantime, he teases Sassenach Spirits — which currently produces whisky and gin — is releasing a Scottish vodka next.

As they say in Scotland, slàinte!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.