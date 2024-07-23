Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji and more in trailer to Peacock's 'Fight Night' series

Peacock has released the trailer for the star-studded Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, starring and produced by Kevin Hart, and featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and her former Empire co-star Terrence Howard, and Don Cheadle, among others.

Based on the 2021 Fight Night podcast, the series tells "the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali's historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man's life, but an entire city's destiny."

Jackson plays notorious real-life gangster Frank "The Black Godfather" Moten, and Hart portrays a local hustler known as Chicken Man.

Set to James Brown's "The Payback," the stylish trailer sets the scene: Looking for a chance to make a name for himself, Chicken Man hosted an after-party following the Atlanta fight between Ali and Jerry Quarry.

The event drew hundreds of the city's most influential people — and a team of crooks who ripped them off.

The hourslong, audacious heist saw as many as 200 would-be partiers methodically robbed at gunpoint, with the victims including normally untouchable members of the so-called Black mafia, including Jackson's Moten.

"I don't think you boys got any godd*** idea who you stealing from," Hart tries to warn the robbers.

According to the streamer, "Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city's desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice."

On his Instagram back in January, Hart enthused he's "crazy excited about this series" and teased of an "epic" cast team-up. Chloe Bailey and Lori Harvey also star in the limited series, which streams Sept. 5 on Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.