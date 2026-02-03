Kelly Clarkson to end her talk show after this season in order to 'prioritize my kids'

A moment like this always had to end, and Kelly Clarkson is explaining why.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning star has announced that she'll be ending The Kelly Clarkson Show after this season. She shared the news on Instagram and explained, "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

In 2025, Kelly's children, River and Remington Blackstock, lost their father, Kelly's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, to cancer at age 48. Blackstock's photo was included in the "In Memoriam" segment of Sunday night's Grammys, as Blackstock's stepmother, Reba McEntire, performed.

"I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for," Kelly's message continued. She went on to thank "all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us" and "all the fans who have supported our show."

"This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time ... you never know where I might show up next," she added.

In fact, you'll be able to see Kelly on The Voice later this month as season 29, dubbed The Voice: Battle of the Champions, launches Feb. 23.

Kelly's message concluded, "For for now, I want to thank y'all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."

