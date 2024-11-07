Keith Urban reveals his one bucket list thing to see

In a recent interview as a guest on Literally! With Rob Lowe, Keith Urban talked about all the places and sights he has been fortunate enough to see. However, he has one thing on his bucket list that he hasn’t visited yet.

“I’d like to see the pyramids. I’ve been to the Wadi Rum [in Jordan], we’ve done that, but I haven’t been to Egypt. That’s on my bucket list. I keep thinking about the pyramids because every time you see something that’s an amazing thing, like Sydney Harbour Bridge, and go, ‘Can you believe they built this back in the 1930s, this thing?’ And then I go, ‘And then there’s the pyramids’. I say it all the time about anything that I’m amazed at.”