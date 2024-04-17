Katy Perry says Jelly Roll would be a good replacement for her on ‘American Idol’

2024 CMT Music Awards - Press Room AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Jelly Roll poses in the press room during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT)

Katy Perry recently announced that this will be her last season as a judge on American Idol and she has a country music superstar in mind for her replacement.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything. So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!” Perry told E! News after American Idol’s live show on April 15th.