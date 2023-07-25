Katy, Luke and Lionel — and Ryan Seacrest — are all back for new 'American Idol' season

The judges' table remains unchanged for the upcoming 22nd season of American Idol, which will mark its seventh year on ABC.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are all back for the new season, which will start in the spring of 2024. Returning as host is Ryan Seacrest, despite the fact that he's also taking over as host of Wheel of Fortune that year.

Auditions will start August 2 with Idol Across America, where aspiring contestants can sing for an American Idol producer no matter where they live in the world. Contestants will also be given the chance to audition under their genre for the first time. The August 2 audition includes "First 700," where the first 700 hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else.

You can get the full details on how to sign up and how to register to virtually audition in front of an American Idol producer at americanidol.com/auditions. You must be at least 15 years old.

Here's the Idol Across America schedule:

First 700 VIP Event (Aug 2)

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug 4)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug 7)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug 9)

Open Call: Singer-Songwriters (Aug 11)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug 14)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi ( Aug 16)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire (Aug 18)

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug 21)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Aug 23)

Open Call: Country & Rock (Aug 25)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug 28)

The South: Open Call Pt. 1 (Aug 30)

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Washington D.C. , Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts (Sep 6)

Open Call: Pop, R&B & Soul (Sep 8)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.