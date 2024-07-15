Kate Middleton receives standing ovation at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment

Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, amid her ongoing treatment for cancer, and was honored with a standing ovation.

Kate, a longtime tennis fan and royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club sat in the Royal Box at center court with daughter Princess Charlotte to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off in the final for the second year in a row.

The Princess of Wales later presented Alcaraz of Spain his trophy after he defeated Djokovic.

Leading up to Sunday's championship match, it was not known whether Kate would attend this year's tournament. In March, the 42-year-old wife of Prince William, announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The type of cancer has not been disclosed.

In a written update shared by Kensington Palace in June, Kate said she is "making good progress" as she undergoes chemotherapy after her diagnosis but is not "out of the woods yet," adding that her treatment will continue "for a few more months."

