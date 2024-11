AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown perform onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Back in 2022 Kane Brown & his wife Katelyn Brown dropped their first duet ‘Thank God’ it was a HUGE hit and ever since then we’ve been wanting more Kane & Katelyn duets! Well...the wait is over - they have a new song out today, ‘Body Talk’ and we’re loving it!

Check out the music video below. Kane is dropping his new album The High Road January 24th - can’t wait!